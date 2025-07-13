London, Jul 12 (AP) Wang Ziying of China won her first Grand Slam title in women's wheelchair singles by beating top-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday at Wimbledon.

Wang had lost eight of her previous nine matches against Kamiji, who has 10 major titles in singles and was looking to complete a career Grand Slam with a first championship at Wimbledon.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Iga Swiatek Runs Riot To Lift Her Maiden Wimbledon Title With Double Bagel Over Amanda Anisimova.

But Wang converted her fifth set point in the first set after a marathon game that went to deuce nine times, and then clinched victory on her first match point when Kamiji netted a backhand.

In the men's wheelchair doubles final, No. 2 seeds Martin De la Puente of Spain and Ruben Spaargaren of the Netherlands won their first Wimbledon title by beating top-seeded British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps: Lord's Test Hangs in Balance After India Match England's First Innings Score.

Hewett and Reid have won six Wimbledon doubles titles, including the last two. (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)