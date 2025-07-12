London [UK], July 12: Poland's Iga Swiatek decimated America's Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided final to lift her first Wimbledon title at the All England Club on Saturday, making her a Grand Slam champion on all surfaces. In the final comprehensively dominated by the 24-year-old, Swiatek completed a double bagel with a 6-0, 6-0 win over the American in a contest that lasted for 57 minutes. Swiatek became the first Wimbledon singles champion from Poland in the Open Era. She also celebrated her 100th career Grand Slam match win. What is 6-0, 6-0 Scoreline Called in Tennis? Here's the Term Used For Iga Swiatek's Winning Margin Over Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 Final.

At the end of the one-sided final, Swiatek, who maintained her flawless run in the Grand Slam finals, soaked in ecstasy while Anisimova was overwhelmed by tears. Swiatek became the first woman to stand triumphant in all six of her first Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in 1992. "I'll always remember the sound of champagne bottles popping during serves, it is a sound that will keep me up at night! There's no tournament like this. I was always anxious because of that, because walking around Centre Court felt like huge pressure and a bit too much. But I really enjoyed it this year and improved my game enough to feel comfortable here," Swiatek said after the win, as quoted from Sky Sports.

Signs of struggle immediately appeared all over the wall after Anisimova's tame forehand crashed into the net, allowing Swiatek to break the serve in an instant. She struggled to find rhythm and overcooked her backhand shots as Swiatek took control of the entire contest and hardly showed clemency.

Swiatek tantalised Anisimova with the depth of her strokes and brute power and cruised to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. Anisimova struggled to calm her dwindling nerves as the Polish star sealed the opening set with a 6-0 win without breaking a sweat. Novak Djokovic Plans To Play at Least One More Wimbledon After Losing to World No 1 Jannik Sinner in Semi-Finals of 2025 Grand Slam Event.

In the second set, the American exuded energy and came out swinging with powerful strokes. She produced a 90mph forehand winner but failed to translate it on the scoreboard. Despite finding a second wind, she faltered against Swiatek's precision and accuracy. Unforced errors continued to haunt Anisimova. After another wild forehand in the second game, her unforced error tally soared to 18. The American continued to miss the mark while Swiatek inched closer towards her maiden Wimbledon title. Anisimova finished with 28 unforced errors as the Polish star produced a lethal backhand winner to complete a double bagel.

"You're such an incredible player, it showed today, you've been such an inspiration to me, an unbelievable athlete. You've had an incredible two weeks, getting to your first final here and winning, it's so special, so congratulations to you and your team," Anisimova said after the game. "Thank you to everybody who has supported me, it's been an incredible atmosphere, you guys have carried me through this championship. Even though I ran out of gas a bit today and wish I could put on a better performance, you guys have lifted me up today," she concluded. (ANI)

