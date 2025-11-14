New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his first encounter with 'Captain Cool' and India stalwart MS Dhoni in the world's premier T20 tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni, who has captained India to the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy titles, and led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, has earned a place in history and the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Angola vs Argentina International Friendly 2025 Football Match? Here's the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

Like many, Sanju has been an admirer of Dhoni since his childhood days. Reports have swirled around social media about Samson linking up with the 44-year-old at Chepauk. Many reports have indicated that the Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, has been traded to CSK for seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

The successful trade is believed to have been completed, as the wait for the official announcement continues. Samson, whose eight-year stint with the Royals is set to end, revealed it was his dream to be around Dhoni, talk to him and understand his approach to the game.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fifer Restricts South Africa to 159, India in Control.

"As every young Indian cricketer, I wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every single time you meet him, every single time you know that you're going to play against CSK, it's like you want to sit with Mahi bhai, talk to him, understand how he does things. Even just sitting around him was a dream as a young cricketer," Samson said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

Samson, who made his debut in the IPL in 2013 for Rajasthan, eventually got his chance to meet Dhoni during the 2020/21 season, his seventh in the cash-rich league. At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Samson walloped an explosive 74(32) against Chennai to steer Rajasthan to a 16-run triumph. The 31-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Match for his valiant effort and finally got a chance to interact with the player he has always been fond of.

"When I came to play the IPL, after the match, I thought of meeting him. But several people were already there to meet him. I went and met him in the 8th year of my IPL. I waited to help my side win a match against the CSK. I made some runs and won the POTM. After that, I went and met him. After that, my relationship has been going upwards. It has been a very blessed feeling. I have done shoots with him. It feels like a dream," Samson concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)