Munich [Germany], April 19 (ANI): Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday, and City striker Julian Alvarez feels that they are ready to face the German Giants.

The Blues will visit the Allianz arena with a three-goal advantage in their hand. Even though a turnaround is on in the cards Julian Alvarez backs the Blues to seal their place in the UCL semi-finals.

"Now we are in the quarter-finals, having gone through in a great way against Leipzig, and now a great rival like Bayern Munich. We are prepared for this kind of match and to fight in all competitions," said Julian Alvarez while speaking to Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shown his dependency on the young Argentinian striker whenever his team finds it hard to break through the opposition's defensive line. Alvarez has always been prepared for such moments and he steps up whenever his manager needs him to.

"I knew I had to be prepared because they were many competitions at stake and obviously the Champions League is one of the most important. Yes, at club level it's obviously noticeable," he said.

The Argentinian striker has already featured in some of the biggest competitions in football history like the World Cup, and Copa Libertadores. He will be aware of the level of competition that exists in the tournament.

"It is Europe, most of the best players in the world play in these leagues. Although Copa Libertadores is also very difficult because of what football means in South America."

"Speaking of the World Cup, there are also very strong teams, but here in Europe, in these types of competitions, the best teams are here. The players are very strong but that is the most beautiful thing that can happen to me, to be in the best club competition in the world," Alvarez concluded. Manchester City travelling squad: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Stefan Ortega, Kevin De Bruyne, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Riyad MahrezEderson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis. (ANI)

