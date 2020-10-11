Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Despite suffering a defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Trevor Bayliss said there were a lot of good things that his team did throughout the match.

However, the coach also admitted there were some negatives as well which cost them the game and they will work on them.

Also Read | How to Watch France vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of FRA vs POR & Football Score Updates on TV.

"Any loss is difficult. We were in a good position. But there were a lot of good things that we did throughout this match. We just got to concentrate on those positives and work on some of the negatives and make it better in the next game," Bayliss said in the post-match press conference.

After opting to bat first, SRH put a total of 158 runs on the board during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash. Rajasthan Royals batters struggled and were reduced to 26/3 in the fifth over.

Also Read | French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal Equals Roger Federer's Grand Slam Record With 13th Title at Roland Garros, Beats Novak Djokovic in Straight Sets in Men’s Single Finals.

However, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia's unbeaten knock of 42 and 45 respectively guided Rajasthan Royals to a five-wicket win.

Bayliss further stated: "We put some runs on the board and we were able to defend it for the most part of the innings. We just got to make sure that we execute our plans (better)."

SRH is currently on the fifth spot on the points table with six points from seven matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)