New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Gujarat Titans management was transparent in its communication with all its overseas recruits with regards to security situation in India following military conflict with Pakistan and that was key in getting most of them back, assistant coach Parthiv Patel said on Saturday.

The IPL was suspended for one week after the border conflict in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists, including one from Nepal, got killed. Asked about how overseas players reacted when the league was temporarily suspended, Parthiv said: "They they knew what was happening. There was obviously transparency about the situation." "The communication was bang on. So there was no question (confusion). They were quite happy with the way communication was happening with them, so we did not have any concerns."

Parthiv said that the situation wasn't in anyone's control although they would have liked to carry on with the momentum. "See, we are in a situation right now where you know, obviously we would have liked to have played games, we had that, but the situation was such that you can't do anything about it. You have to just accept it and move on from there.

"And obviously lot of our players didn't go back. We were training back in Ahmedabad. We feel that these are the things which are not in your control, so you don't want to think about it at the moment. We are playing good cricket and we want to carry on with that," the former India stumper said.

Gujarat Titans, at least, will get their main foreign players unlike other teams and Parthiv couldn't be more pleased. "I can't speak for any other team. But as you said, we are not losing too many players. Whatever the situation is we are quite confident that the players who will come in will step up and perform."

Asked what kind of communication did team management have with players during the nine-day break, Parthiv did not reveal much.

"It's whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. It's kind of that they differ with the team talks, whatever we do, stays in the team room.

Delhi Capitals leg spinner Vipraj Nigam thanked Indian Army for the teams' smooth passage from Dharamsala after their game against Punjab was abruptly stopped. "Everyone knew what happened in Dharamsala. The Indian government and Indian Army got us safely home. Obviously you don't want to experience this situation but thanks to our government and army for ensuring our safety," Nigam said.

