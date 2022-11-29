Christchurch [New Zealand], November 29 (ANI): India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said that the teams can not control the weather and added that his he believes there is not much difference between the ODI and T20I formats.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain.

Also Read | POR 2-0 URU (FT) | Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Result and Highlights: Bruno Fernandes Helps Portugal Enter Round of 16.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co are ready to take on New Zealand in the third and final match of the three-game ODI series in Christchurch. India is down 1-0 and will aim to save the series on Wednesday in the final ODI.

India's match against New Zealand was called off with the Men in Blue scoring 89/1 in 12.5 overs at the time rain intervened for the final time and put any possibility of further action to rest.

Also Read | #Jethalal Trends on Twitter After Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 7 Sixes in One Over in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match.

Following the cancellation of the second ODI in Hamilton, there is a strong possibility that the third and final match of the series will also be cancelled. Heavy rain is predicted in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30.

"The weather is not in our hands, Weather is something we cannot control. So it is important that we give our best whenever we get a chance. If there is a break in the game due to rain, we have to always be mentally and physically prepared for the match to start anytime. It is our endeavour that the process is followed properly and there is no shortage of preparation. And the plans that are made should be executed in the match," Arshdeep Singh said in a pre-match press conference.

Arshdeep and Umran Malik made their ODI debuts in the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland.

"As a bowler, I have not thought much that there is a lot of difference between these two formats. Just like now I am doing attacking bowling in the starting and defending in the last.... my aim is to take wickets for the team. So I have not yet thought that there will be some difference between these two formats. Wherever I get a chance to perform, I will deliver my best," said the pacer.

"Personally, I am feeling very good that I have made my debut in Sony Day too. Every player has the same aim that he has to represent India. It is my endeavour that whenever I get a chance in the future, I should perform well for the team," he further added.

Talking about his performance in the recently concluded World Cup and booking a spot for himself in Team India, Arshdeep said, "Yes it is difficult but the player does not think so. We try to enjoy our time. And then you go on playing well for your team and don't think that it is difficult. I never thought that I want to become the bowler of the team or want to see myself here after a year. Try to stay in the rhythm: it benefits the better player and the team as well."

In the first match, the hosts trumped India by seven wickets. New Zealand chased down the target of 306 set by India with 2.5 overs to spare in the first ODI of three-match series here at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The marathon chase was powered by the stunning century from Tom Latham and the skipper Kane Williamson's undefeated 94. The duo chased the target with an unbeaten 221-run stand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)