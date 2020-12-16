Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed his "favourite" knock is the one he played against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and revealed he had gone into a trance while down Australia's score at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 51 balls. The batsman's effort saw the team win the game and qualify for the semi-final against the West Indies.

Kohli said he didn't know how it happened as at one stage India needed 67 runs in the last six overs and a win from there looked like a distant dream. However, Kohli had different plans and the right-handed batsman bludgeoned the Australian bowling attack smashing nine fours and two sixes.

The Indian skipper said the innings was so "special" that everything kept coming off while he admitted to being under pressure.

"My 183 against Pakistan is special as we chased it down against Pakistan bowlers, I felt 'hold on it is going somewhere where I wanted to go' but you (Smith) might not like it and I wanted to point out, my most favourite is that T20 we played in Mohali," Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by BCCI.

"I don't know literally, I went into a trance mode you feel like things are becoming difficult. I still don't understand how it happened to date. And it was like everything I was hitting was going into the gaps and I just went into the zone that I couldn't breakdown after, that was so special. You're under pressure and everything is coming off," he added.

Australia had posted 160 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch's knocks. India were 94/4 at one stage with Kohli and the then skipper MS Dhoni at the crease. Both batsmen ensured India got over the line in the Super 10 match of the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, India and Australia are currently gearing up for the four-match Test series. The first Test will get underway on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest. (ANI)

