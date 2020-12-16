The final battle of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will see Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions locking horns. The high-stake encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday (December 16). Both sides weren’t magnificent in the group stages, but they shone in the knock-outs and are now aiming to thrive in the summit clash. Gladiators defeated Colombo Kings by two wickets in a dramatic first semi-final. On the other hand, Stallions put up a spectacular show and thrashed Dambulla Viiking by 37 runs in the second semi-final. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of GG vs JS Final clash. Colombo Kings Head Coach Herschelle Gibbs Resigns From LPL 2020.

Although both the sides will be determined to get the favourable result, Jaffna Stallions will indeed take the field as favourites. They, in fact, defeated Gladiators twice in the group stages this season. Opener Avishka Fernando starred in both those games and will be the player to watch out for in the forthcoming clash as well. For Gladiators, Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will have to onus to put up significant performances. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and telecast details.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Final, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 final match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of LPL 2020 match no 9.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Final, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions final match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the GG vs JS LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that, JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shahid Afridi(c), Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Asitha Fernando, Ahsan Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri.

Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Moores(w), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Johnson Charles, Kyle Abbott, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan.

