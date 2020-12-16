Since we are nearing the year-end, the Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities is here. Now, while talking about the list of highest-paid athletes, Cristiano Ronaldo has edged out his arch-rival Lionel Messi in the list. Tennis ace Roger Federer has topped the list of highest-paid athletes. The Swiss ace stands who pockets a whopping sum of $106.3 million stands on number one. Cristiano Ronaldo is on number two with $105 million followed by Lionel Messi who earns $104 million. PSG stalwart Neymar Jr earns $95.5 million and then comes LeBron James on number five with $88.2 million. Talking about the overall list, Kylie Jenner tops the list with earnings of $590 million. Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Diego Maradona, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Named in Greatest Playing 11 of All Time.

American rapper, record producer and also a fashion designer Kanye West comes on number two in the overall list as he pockets $170 million. Roger Federer comes third in the list of celebrities. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is on number four and then comes Lionel Messi on number five. Three stars from ATP made way into the list of to 40. Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic features on number 23rd as he pockets a sum of $44 million. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal was second at $40 million. Whereas, Japanese star Kei Nishikori features on number 40th with an earning of $32.1 million.

Kurt Badenhausen, the senior editor of the Forbes magazine compared Federer to basketball legend Michael Jordan."Call it the Jordan playbook, the blueprint for global domination chronicled in ESPN’s 10-part documentary on the basketball great, The Last Dance: Command a sport with a global audience for years; appeal to both men and women; stay out of trouble; add in a dose of swagger and a dash of charisma," he said.

