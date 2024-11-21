New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Having fallen out of contention for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final next year, and currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, the West Indies are determined to finish the year on a high note.

Ahead of the first of two home Tests against Bangladesh starting Friday, head coach Andre Coley emphasized the importance of moving past the disappointment of their recent home series defeat to South Africa in August.

"It's very important. Coming off of the disappointment of the South Africa series, where we really put ourselves in a position to close out that series, we didn't, and we now have this opportunity against Bangladesh," Coley said, as quoted by ICC.

In the two Tests against the Proteas, the West Indies were defeated 1-0, losing the final Test by a narrow margin of 40 runs. They now enter the Bangladesh series following a 3-1 loss to England in a five-match T20I series at home.

Coley believes it is crucial for the hosts to triumph over Bangladesh to boost team morale ahead of their tour of Pakistan next year, where they will play their final two Tests of the current WTC cycle.

"It's very important for us to come out with a winning result on home soil before we head off to (Pakistan)...these are the final four Test matches in this edition of the World Test Championship. It is very important for us to do well here, win the series, and get momentum heading into Pakistan," he said.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the 15-member West Indies squad, which notably excludes star all-rounder Jason Holder, includes a mix of seasoned players and promising new talent. Coley asserts that the series against Bangladesh offers the perfect opportunity for this group to showcase their abilities in the longest format of the game.

"We have players here who have played against Bangladesh - home and away- and were successful, and won those series. You know players are familiar with each other and we also have some new players who have not played any of those series," he said, as quoted by ICC.

"It's an opportunity for senior players and emerging players you know to show we are capable of as a team and we continue to build and put everything together on the back of last year and year and half and as you said look to close on the year in really good form," he said. (ANI)

