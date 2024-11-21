The high-voltage Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between the Indian cricket team and host Australia is all set to begin. The five-match Test series between two cricketing giants will be played from November 2024 to January 2025. The opening Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. Ahead of the much-awaited first Test, the umpire panel has been announced. These officials will ensure fair play throughout the Perth Test. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Full List of Commentators for India vs Australia Five-Match Test Series Announced.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia holds huge importance. Both sides are fighting to earn a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final. Australia and India are in first and second places, respectively, in the WTC 2023-25 standings. The outcome of the five-match Test series will impact one team's chances to make it to the final. Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, both teams have worked hard in training sessions and have left no mark in their preparations.

Umpires for India vs Australia 1st Test in Perth Announced

The opening Test between India and Australia will see experienced on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney. Richard Illingworth has been named as TV umpire. Sam Nogajski is the fourth umpire, whereas Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee for the much-awaited Perth Test. Rohit Sharma Likely to Join Indian Cricket Team in Perth During IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Report.

Umpires for IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

Richard Kettleborough - On-field umpire Chris Gaffaney - On-field umpire Richard Illingworth - TV umpire Sam Nogajski - 4th umpire Ranjan Madugalle – Match Referee

India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will miss the opening Test against Australia. Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, were blessed with a baby boy on November 15, and the Indian captain decided to stay back with his family for some time. In place of Rohit, the Indian management has named speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the stand-in captain, whereas Australia will be captained by Pat Cummins.

