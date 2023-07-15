Roseau (Dominica), Jul 14 (PTI) India had West Indies on the mat after declaring their first innings at 421 for five on day three of the first Test here on Friday.

India declared halfway into the afternoon session and it seemed they were waiting for debutant Ishan Kishan to get his first run which took 20 balls.

Also Read | US Open 2023 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Progress to Quarterfinals With Easy Victories.

The visitors batted for as many as 152.2 overs in their first innings, scoring at a run rate of 2.76 for a massive 271-run lead after West Indies folded up for 150 in their first innings.

With the slow pitch offering plenty of turn and India having R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja up their sleeve, West Indies will have a huge task at hand to make India bat again, let alone saving the game.

Also Read | Barcelona Completes Signing of Vitor Roque, Here's All You Need To Know About Brazilian Sensation.

They were in trouble in the second innings, stuttering to 27 for two in 19 overs with Ashwin and Jadeja removing Kraigg Brathwaite (7) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (7) respectively.

Jadeja trapped Chanderpaul in front with the one that turned from middle stump and DRS showed it was clipping the top of his leg-stump.

Brathwaite had little clue on what the skilful Ashwin was up to as he edged a straighter one to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Virat Kohli (76 off 182) was the lone India batter to be dismissed after lunch. After being dropped in the first over post the break, Kohli did not last long as he fell into the trap laid by offie Rahkeem Cornwall.

The burly spinner got one to bounce from middle stump and Kohli ended up flicking to the waiting leg slip fielder.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut while Kohli had to toil for a half-century as the visitors reached 400 for four at lunch.

Resuming the day at 312 for two, India managed 88 runs in 29 overs in the morning session for loss of Jaiswal (171) and Ajinkya Rahane (3).

The Indian batters had to work for their runs on a slow pitch offering a lot of turn and a heavy outfield. Kohli celebrating after hitting a rare boundary was proof of that.

Jaiswal, who made a dream hundred on debut on Thursday, started with a crisp straight drive off Jason Holder. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican opened the bowling alongside Holder and instantly created issues for Kohli.

The former India skipper got a life when he was on dropped on 40 by West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Kohli went for a drive off Warrican and Brathwaite ended up grassing an easy chance at cover.

At the other end, Jaiswal stepped out to Warrican and dispatched him for a straight six.

He became the third Indian to reach 150 on debut with a single, matching the feats of Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177).

A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal but it wasn't to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Soon after Rahane, who had a good opportunity to make a big impact, attempted a drive on the up on a slow pitch off Kemar Roach and ended up offering a simple catch at cover.

Ravindra Jadeja (37 not out off 82) joined Kohli in the middle and they ended up forging a 49-run stand.

With Cornwall not allowed to bowl in the morning he did not take the field on day two, the West Indies offered some easy boundaries to India towards the end of the session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)