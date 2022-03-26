New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India on Friday refuted the claim of Bajrang Punia about the non-availability of a physiotherapist for training and competition after his pre-Olympic injury.

Tokyo bronze medallist Bajrang had claimed that he has been doing his rehabilitation on his own after struggling to get a dedicated physio.

In a release, WFI said: "Post Olympics, Mr. Bajrang Punia vide email dated 22nd November 2021 requested for the assistance of personal physiotherapist - Dr. Anand Kumar who is currently employed by the Indian Railways."

"The WFI immediately sent a proposal to SAI TOPS for approval which was later approved by the Competent Authority and a letter was issued by SAI & WFI to Secretary, Railway Sports Promotion Board for the release and attachment of Mr. Anand Kumar with Bajrang."

"Further, as per the request from Mr. Bajrang Punia, the physiotherapist was sanctioned boarding and lodging at the SAI Sonipat center at cost to government. Since Dr. Anand Kumar was not relieved by his department, therefore, WFI arranged another physiotherapist for Mr. Bajrang. The WFI selected 2 physiotherapists and they visited SAI Centre on trial basis but Mr. Bajrang denied to taking their services. The WFI with the approval of SAI has also provided 2 Physiotherapists at STC, Sonepat where the National Camp is going on," the statement added.

The statement also added how star grappler has been assisted before and after the Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

