Sports News | WFI Senior Open Ranking Tournament: Men's Greco-Roman Events Conclude; Women's Knockout Stages Underway

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) concludes the Men's Greco-Roman events at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, held at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya here on Tuesday.

Following the confirmation of the Greco-Roman medalists, the tournament has transitioned to the Women's Wrestling category, with athletes advancing through the knockout stages to secure their national rankings, according to a press release.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Greco-Roman division featured athletes competing across 10 designated weight classes to finalise their domestic standings.

Commenting on the completion of the Greco-Roman events, Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said, "I extend my congratulations to all the medalists and participants in the Greco-Roman category. The competition we witnessed over the last few days reflects the hard work these athletes put in year-round. This tournament serves as a crucial platform to evaluate our domestic talent, and I am confident that the champions crowned here will go on to represent Indian wrestling strongly on the international stage."

Also Read | GT vs SRH Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Simultaneously, the Women's Wrestling competition has progressed into the late knockout rounds. In the 57kg category, Kajal Choudhary secured a quarterfinal victory over Muskan and will face Shivani, who advanced by defeating Suhani.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Reena defeated Nisha Saini to set up a semifinal bout against Hansika Lamba, who progressed after overcoming Kajal in her respective quarterfinal match.

In the 65kg category pre-quarterfinals, Dishun defeated Ankita Kumar, Janvi overcame Tanu, Sneha secured a victory over Ritu, and Deeksha Sheor defeated Sonam Singh to advance to the quarterfinals. In the 76kg category, the bracket has advanced to the final four, confirming an upcoming semifinal match between Ishita Choudhary and Meghna.

FINAL GRECO-ROMAN TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

55kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Sanjeev | Silver - Sushil Kumar | Bronze - Pardeep & Harikesh60kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Sandeep | Silver - Harsh | Bronze - Himanshu & Sahil63kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Vijay | Silver - Vinay | Bronze - Sonu & Parveen67kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Nishant | Silver - Vikas | Bronze - Kuldeep & Mukul72kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Suraj | Silver - Gaurav | Bronze - Naveen & Vikas77kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Vikash | Silver - Sunny | Bronze - Ankit & Dheeraj82kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Manjeet | Silver - Umesh | Bronze - Sachin & Deepak87kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Tejpal | Silver - Sagar | Bronze - Vikash & Manav97kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Ashish | Silver - Abhimanu | Bronze - Nikhil & Vishesh130kg Greco-Roman: Gold - Mehar | Silver - Vipin | Bronze - Parvesh & Piyush. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)