New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Royals batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore is hopeful that Ravichandran Ashwin will continue to thrive in the Indian Premier League after he surprisingly announced his international retirement in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series.

On Wednesday, Ashwin appeared alongside India's captain, Rohit Sharma, in the post-match press conference to bid adieu to international cricket.

Tom's relationship with Ashwin extends far beyond the realm of cricket. Mick Cadmore, Tom's father, was the dressing room attendant when Ashwin debuted in English county cricket with Worcestershire in August 2017.

Earlier on his YouTube channel, Ashwin opened up about the hardships he faced in coping with the new life. The 38-year-old went on to recall being helped out in "everything" by Tom's father, something for which he remains "grateful."

During the IPL 2024, the Cadmore family flew down to watch Ashwin and Rajasthan Royals in action during their second against Delhi Capitals.

As Tom opened up about the relations that their family shares, the 30-year-old power-hitter hopes Ashwin continues to garner success in the cash-rich league in the years to come.

"Yeah, he and my dad actually started the connection. My dad looked after him as an attendant. Ever since that point, he kind of looked after me at Rajasthan Royals. He has a beautiful family, and he is a great guy. I wish him all the best in retirement. I am sure he will still be playing and doing really well in the IPL in the years to come," Tom told ANI.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, it was a homecoming for Ashwin after five-time champions Chennai Super Kings for a whipping price tag of Rs 9.25 crore. On the other hand, his former Royals compatriot, Tom, failed to fetch a price for himself.

Despite being unsold, Tom remains grateful for the opportunity he had with RR. He admitted that playing in the IPL is something that he would love to do in future.

"There are lots of great players in the IPL, so it is never given that you will always be picked in it. It is always a good opportunity if you are, and it is a great privilege to be in conversations with teams who potentially want you. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I had last year, and it is something that I would love to do in future," he added. (ANI)

