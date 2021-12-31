Panaji (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic took his team's chance creation as the positive out of the match against Bengaluru FC that resulted in a 2-4 loss at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Bandovic's side were the first to open the scoring but it was Bengaluru FC who clawed their way back into the lead within the first half thanks to goals from Cleiton Silva and Alan Costa. Despite the equalising goal from Rahim Ali, Bengaluru FC dealt a double blow with Udanta Singh and Pratik Chowdhary joining the scoring sheet.

"If I speak about this game, we did very well in making chances. After 1-0, we played very well. We made a very good first half. We made some changes, we even got an injury. Coming inside the game with scoring the goal the way we do, no matter how we score but we were making many chances, pushing and trying hard to press," said Bozidar Bandovic in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"For most of the game we did well but now we lost the game. We don't take anything. Now, we need to improve and see how we can avoid the mistakes that we made as a team," he added.

The head coach further said that it is the entire team's responsibility and not an individual's fault.

"The whole team because everybody now is pointing individual mistakes because there are so many games. Even when you see the other games, there will be individual mistakes, they happen. When we lose, we lose as a team but I always believe that you either win or you learn," said the head coach. (ANI)

