St John's [Antigua], March 9 (ANI): Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten ton helped England fight back against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

At stumps, England's score read 268/6 with Bairstow (109*) and Chris Woakes (24*) at the crease.

After opting to bat first, England got off to a horrendous start as the side lost Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (8), Joe Root (13) and Daniel Lawrence (20) in quick succession and they were reduced to 48/4 in the 16th over.

Ben Stokes and Bairstow then got together and the duo put on 67 runs for the fifth wicket, but as soon as the duo started looking comfortable, Stokes (36) lost his wicket to Jayden Seales and this brought wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to the middle.

Foakes played a knock of 42 and he put on 99 runs for the sixth wicket along with Bairstow. In the end, Bairstow and Chris Woakes took England to stumps with four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: England 268/6 (Jonny Bairstow 109*, Ben Foakes 42; Jason Holder 2-15) vs West Indies. (ANI)

