Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona was one of the most shocking and sensational episodes in European club football last summer and club president Joan Laporta insists that he did feel sad, but did not regret the transfer. The Argentine star had reportedly accepted a pay cut to remain at Barcelona despite the club having a financial crisis but eventually, there was no new contract for him in place as Messi had to bring an end to a glittering career at Camp Nou.

Speaking to Barcelona's official media, Laporta said, "Messi’s departure? It was the hardest decision I made. I didn’t want to make the decision. Messi is the best player in history, but that was our situation. I had to make a big decision about Messi, but I do not regret it. No one is above the club. With Messi the reality hit us. There’s nothing else to it."

He hoped that Barcelona would once again return to be one of the most successful clubs after their dip in form earlier this season. New head coach Xavi has seemed to bring about a turnaround in the club's fortunes, with them currently occupying fourth place on the La Liga 2021-22 points table. "We came up against reality. It seemed that afterwards there was nothing, but Barcelona's history continues and with work and well-thought-out decisions we could return to the path of success, which is what we are doing," Laporta added.

He also had words of praise for head coach Xavi, who returned to the club last year in order to bring about a change in the club's form. Hailing the former midfielder as a 'hard worker', he said, "Xavi has responded magnificently well to the opportunity that Barcelona have given him because he is a coach who knows the club, who loves the club, who respects the club's decisions and who has the personality not to be influenced."

"He is clear about how we have to play and he is a hard worker, he loves football and that makes him live constantly what Barcelona is and what the team is. I'm very happy to have a coach like Xavi. I am convinced that he is a coach for many years to come and that he will give us a lot of joy," he further added. Barcelona have made some smart signings in the winter transfer window, roping in the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre Emerick-Aubayemang and Adama Traore.

These new signings have had an impact on Barcelona's improved performance this season as Xavi hopes to have a good end to the season.

