Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) With India's first Formula E race scheduled to take place around Hussain Sagar Lake here on February 11, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Thursday said the city police would extend support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum.

The event, being organised by FIA, in collaboration with the Telangana government, is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from all over the globe, a release from Hyderabad police said.

Anand, accompanied by his deputies and the event organisers, inspected the 2.8-km race track, spectator stands, entry and exit points.

He reviewed the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects.

Anand said around 575 police personnel would be deployed to maintain security and regulate traffic. A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four foot-overbridges have been put up to facilitate free crowd movement, he said.

“The organisers prefer to conduct this event in the heart of the city to bring the nextgen electric cars close to public. City police will extend all support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum.” Anand said.

The police chief announced also traffic diversions and said the actual diversion begins on February 7 and ends on February 12. He requested the public to be aware of the diversions and avoid movements on this side of the city.

Formula E is the first FIA world championship-status event taking place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013.

