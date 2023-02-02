Women’s cricket is all witness some thrilling matches, with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup underway on February 10. A few days ago, some upcoming stars of the women’s game showed their potential in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, at the end of which Shafali Verma's India emerged as the deserved winners of the inaugural title in South Africa. Now it is time for the senior women cricketers to star and put up a memorable show. Australia enter the tournament as the defending champion in the competition, having defeated India in the final of the tournament's last edition, held in 2020. Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Eagerly Waiting for Start of WC From February 10, Says Jemimah Rodrigues.

This time around, the title holders will face some stiff competition from the likes of India, England and also New Zealand. The tournament is set to involve 10 teams, divided into two groups of five. Defending champs Australia are in Group A alongside hosts South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Group B consists of India, Pakistan, England, Ireland and West Indies. Ahead of the tournament, let us take a look at the full squads of all 10 teams.

Group 1 Full Squads:

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker. Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes to Bring More Cheers to the Good Memories For Indian Fans in South Africa Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Campaign.

Non-travelling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

Group 2 Full Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey. India U19 vs England U19 Final Video Highlights: Watch Shafali Verma and Co. Lift ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Title With Seven-Wicket Victory.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

This T20 World Cup will also be historic and memorable as it is the first time a tournament will have all female match officials. The tournament will end with the final being played in Cape Town on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).