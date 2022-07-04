London [UK], July 4 (ANI): Venus Williams and Jamie Murray's mixed doubles run at 2022 Wimbledon came to an end on Sunday after losing to the all-British pairing of Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

In a battle between two wildcard teams, the all-British pairing of Barnett and O'Mara edged former Doubles World No.1 players Williams and Murray, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6[18-16] in a two-hour and 12-minute clash on No.2 Court.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow Reacts After Verbal Exchanges With Virat Kohli, Says ‘Part and Parcel of the Game in a Competitive Environment’.

The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but asked for a wild card to appear at the Gland Slam for the 24th year.

Also Read | 2ND WODI. 8.4: Renuka Singh to Chamari Athapaththu 4 Runs, Sri Lanka Women 24/3 – Latest Tweet by India Women Cricket Team.

In other mixed doubles results from Sunday, Americans Coco Gauff and Jack Sock reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over No.3 seeds Zhang Shuai and Nicolas Mahut. Gauff and Sock never encountered a breakpoint in their one-hour and 15-minute victory.

And Samantha Stosur was a first-round winner, as she and her fellow Aussie Matthew Ebden defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4.

Stosur and Ebden took just over two hours to set a second-round meeting against No.1 seeds Ena Shibahara and Jean-Julien Rojer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)