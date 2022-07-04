London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World No.2 Ons Jabeur put up a strong performance in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022 to advance to the quarterfinals, defeating the 24th seed Elise Mertens on Sunday.

Jabeur advanced to her second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory over Mertens on No. 1 Court.

The Tunisian earned the early break in the opening set but Mertens' consistency displayed a tough puzzle for Jabeur to solve. Jabeur led 4-2 in the first set only to see Mertens peg her back to level the set at 4-4.

The steady aggression from the baseline earned Mertens a 6-3 lead in the tiebreak before Jabeur mounted a furious comeback and took the first set win.

The second set played out similarly to the first. Again the Tunisian earned an early break only for Mertens to claw back and remain level with World No.2. On Jabeur's first match point, Mertens hit her only double-fault of the day to end the match after 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Tatjana Maria's winning run at Wimbledon continued in a thrilling manner as the No.103-ranked saved two match points en route to defeating No.12 seed Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Maria trailed 4-1 in the second set and 2-0 in the third before pulling off a 2-hour, 8-minute comeback. (ANI)

