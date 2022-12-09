New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Indian para shuttler Sukant Kadam has achieved World No 2 ranking in SL 4 category following his exploits in the international circuit in the last few months.

The ace shuttler finished the year with a gold at the recently concluded Peru Para-Badminton International in Lima. In November, he also won a bronze medal at the BWF Para World Badminton championships in Tokyo.

He smashed his way to a gold medal at the recently concluded Peru Para-Badminton International, defeating ace shuttler defeated Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang. India won 14 medals in total (6 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze).

Sukant maintained his dominance right from the word go in the finals. He defeated Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets with a score line of 21-14 and 21-15. The match lasted 32 minutes. The ace shuttler didn't put a foot wrong and had a great final.

The ace shuttler is behind France's Lucas Mazur who is currently World and Paralympic champion in SL4.

Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, "I am really excited on becoming world no 2, I have put in a lot of hard work in the training which showed in the results that I achieved which helped me to be World No 2."

"It is great to end 2022 being world no 2, this will only motivate me to work harder. But the Jobs are not finished as 2023 is very important year which includes Asian Para Games and also Paralympics Qualifications. I wish to improve on my performance and continue performing at this high level," said the World No.2. (ANI)

