New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): With the Delhi Premier League (DPL) around the corner, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a powerful video that highlights his continued commitment to nurturing cricketing talent through his team, South Delhi Superstarz, owned under The Da One Sports Initiative, according to a release from South Delhi Superstarz.

In the video, Dhawan speaks about his belief in building platforms for young athletes to grow and shine.

He highlights players like Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, and Digvesh Rathi, who have steadily risen in the cricketing world, delivering strong performances in the IPL and beyond.

These journeys, he implies, are a testament to what structured support and focused opportunities can lead to, and South Delhi Superstarz is focused on creating many more such success stories.

"@SouthDelhiSuperstarz isn't just a team, it's a space where raw talent rises, roars, and leaves a mark. It's for those who dare to dream and are driven to make a difference. Cricket gave me everything I have... and some returns aren't measured in runs or trophies, but in purpose. This is mine. #DelhiPremierLeague"

Dhawan also shares an emotional thought in the video, saying, "Maine cricket se sab kuch paaya hai, par ab waqt hai cricket ko wapas dene ka," reinforcing his role not just as a cricketer but as a mentor and enabler of future stars.

As DPL 2025 approaches, the video sets the tone for what promises to be a season driven by intent, performance, and purpose, with South Delhi Superstarz at its heart. (ANI)

