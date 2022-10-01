Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 1 (ANI): Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to field against India in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Indian women's team is a six-time champion in the women's Asia Cup, while Sri Lanka will be looking forward to winning their first one this time.

Sri Lankan skipper said at the toss, "We will bowl first. Pretty concerned about our bowling unit and this pitch might help a bit. We just need to stick to our plans. We have a couple of changes."

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "We were also looking to bowl which would have given us an idea about how the surface plays. We have a balanced side, new batters and bowlers are coming up and we hope they do well. We are going with 3 spinners and two pacers."

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

Asian Cricket Council's President Jay Shah announced the schedule of the eighth edition of the Women Asia Cup 2022. The tournament is scheduled to start from October 1 and will see seven teams playing for the coveted cup with the final scheduled to be played on October 15.

The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is set to host the tournament and the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format before the semi-finals is decided and will hope to make it to the final of the tournament.

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire.

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Sri Lanka squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana. (ANI)

