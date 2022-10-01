Liverpool's season feels like it is yet to take off and that will need to change quickly if they are to stay relevant in the title race. The Reds are currently 8th in the league and have a home game against Brighton which has the feel of a must-win game for the home fans. Jurgen Klopp has seen his side win just two of the last six games they have played so far and play their first league match in four weeks this evening. Opponents Brighton are fourth in the points table but have been dealt a blow early on in the campaign, losing their influential coach Graham Potter to Chelsea. It will be interesting to see how they play under new manager Roberto De Zebi. Liverpool versus Brighton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses for a Selfie With a Manchester United Fan Ahead of a Premier League Game vs Manchester City (See Pic)

Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, and Kaide Gordon are all ruled out for Liverpool due to injuries. Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones will likely feature in the match-day squad while Jordan Henderson should make the starting eleven. Diogo Jota will be the striker for the hosts and he will be flanked by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz on the wings.

Enock Mwepu is unwell and has not traveled with the match-day squad to Liverpool for Brighton. Lewis Dunk, the skipper, has an important role to play in the back three for the visitors as he brings a sense of calmness to the pitch. Leandro Trossard is a creative outlet for the side and his combination play with Danny Welbeck would be crucial.

When is Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield Stadium. The game will be held on October 1, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brighton match on the Disney+Hotstar app.

