Christchurch [New Zealand], April 3 (ANI): Australia bowler Alana King said that she is proud of her team after her side thrashed England in the final match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Australia are crowned the champions of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after beating England by 71 runs here at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The bowlers did a splendid job for Australia to bowl England out for 285 after Alyssa Healy's sensational 170 had helped them to a score of 356/5 to win the World Cup for the record-extending 7th time.

"I'd tell them they'd be joking (that I'd win the World Cup soon after my debut). I'm so proud of this team to win the way we did and shows the character of this team. Pretty much sticking to my process with our bowling coach, sticking to what works for me, I know the batters are going to come hard at me and I love that challenge," said Alana King in a post-match presentation.

"It's a big family, the Australian camp. The moment I walked in I was welcomed with open arms and credit to the girls for building that culture for the last few years. I came in fresh from the WBBL. Healy played an outstanding innings, I was enjoying the show with popcorn on the side. The top order gave us the start and in the final too, shows the kind of players, and the hunger they have for the big stage," she added.

Megan Schutt gave Australia the perfect start in their defence of 357 in the Final. Bowling an absolute peach of a delivery, the inswinger was too good for Danni Wyatt, as she was bowled for just 4. Schutt struck again, trapping Beaumont plumb in front of the stumps to get her prized scalp for 27 as England found themselves reeling at 38/2.

Skipper Heather Knight joined by Nat Sciver, stitched together a 48-run partnership, steering England out of troubled waters. Alana King then worked her magic again in the 15th over of the innings as Heather Knight was lbw in the sixth delivery, walking back for 26. Amy Jones was next to fall for 20.

Sciver would bring up her fifty, but England had a mountain to climb in the remainder of their innings. Wickets kept falling for the English team as Sciver kept on fighting, bringing up her second century of the 2022 World Cup against the same opponent. She would be brilliantly supported by Charlie Dean, as the pair embarked on a 65-run stand.

Dean's knock of 21 would finally end as Ash Gardner as a misguided reverse-sweep was caught at short third by Jess Jonassen.

Australia's moment of glory finally arrived in the 44th over, as Anya Shrubsole holed out to Jess Jonassen off the bowling of Ash Gardner, Meg Lanning's troops erupting in joy. It was a brilliant knock by Nat Sciver, who remained unbeaten at 148, to register the third-highest ever score in a 50-over World Cup final. (ANI)

