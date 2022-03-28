Wellington [New Zealand], March 28 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be going through a fitness test ahead of the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup against West Indies on Wednesday.

Perry was forced from the field during Australia's match against South Africa last Tuesday due to back spasms.

Also Read | Canada Beat Jamaica to Qualify for FIFA World Cup for First Time in 36 Years.

"Each day we've assessed it, seen where it's at, and it definitely has been improving, which is really nice. It's going really well, but obviously, just need to make sure that I'm in the best possible spot to be able to contribute if I was to play. We'll do a couple more things at training in the next few days," Cricket.com.au quoted Perry as saying.

The all-rounder further said that she is uncertain about playing in the semi-final but hopeful of contributing fully to the team.

Also Read | ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: White Ferns Head Coach Bob Carter Steps Down After Team's Debacle.

"(The next match) is the most important thing at the time rather than casting your mind ahead. (Playing as a specialist batter) is very much up to the coaching staff and selectors. But if I can contribute in a really positive way and add to the team by being in it, absolutely (I'll play), I'd love to be part of it. It's not my call, but I'll do everything I possibly can to be fit one way or another," said the all-rounder.

Perry also played a key role in Australia's win against West Indies at the same ground earlier in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)