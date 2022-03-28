Auckland, March 28: The New Zealand women's team head coach Bob Carter has stepped down following his side's poor performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, with the home team unable to make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

The Sophie Devine-led White Ferns finished their league assignments in sixth place with just three wins from seven games, while Australia, South Africa, England and the West Indies made it to the semifinal knockout phase.

Carter had been the White Ferns coach for the past two-and-a-half years and will now return to his role as High Performance Coach with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), a report in sen.com.au said on Monday. ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semifinals: Australia To Face West Indies, Champions England Square Up Against South Africa.

The 61-year-old former First-Class cricketer said the World Cup showing on home soil was disappointing, but added that the team had improved since the time he took over.

"We are moving ahead. If it hadn't been for two or three results (including) that incredible game against England, we'd be looking forward to a semifinal. I think we're still close but there's been no joy. They are a great bunch to work with. It's not really about me.

"It's about what we were trying to achieve over that period of time with the White Ferns. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the White Ferns. I've formed some special bonds through this journey and I look forward to continuing working with our female and male cricketers in my High Performance role," said Carter.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) also confirmed that Carter's contract was over. "Thanks, Bob. Coach, Bob Carter, confirmed today his contract has finished with the WHITE FERNS and he will return to his role as High Performance Coach with NZC," said New Zealand Cricket.

Former New Zealand opening batter Craig Cumming had said recently that the White Ferns were "simply not good enough" to compete with the best in the world.

"We're not quite as good as some of the other teams. Look at that list of the teams that are here, we aren't in the top four unfortunately. We're not good enough to be in the top four and we've just go to accept that. We've got a find a way in the future to get there," Cumming had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).