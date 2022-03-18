Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 18 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana expressed disappointment with her side's batting performance in a low run chase against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here at Bay Oval on Friday.

While defending 141, Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher fetched four and three wickets, respectively for West Indies to bundle out Bangladesh on 136 runs and claim victory by four runs.

"I think it was a very close match. How our bowlers started was incredible. Pretty disappointed with our batting. We lacked partnerships and I should have played till the end. We have to work on this going forward," said Nigar Sultana in the post-match presentation.

"We were planning to utilize the conditions and our bowlers managed to do that. We have more games to come and have to take the positives. We lack experience in such situations and if we play more then we will get better," she added.

Apart from Matthews and Fletcher, wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle played an unbeaten knock of 53* runs to achieve a defendable total of 140/9.

For Bangladesh, spinners Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter scalped two wickets while skipper Nigar Sultana scored 25 runs, but all the efforts went in vain as their side the match by four runs. (ANI)

