Melbourne [Australia], January 26 (ANI): Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand after she suffered a stress fracture during the Women's Big Bash League, last year.

In Molineux' absence, Amanda-Jade Wellington has been included in the 15-member squad, which will be representing Australia in the World Cup.

"Sophie Molineux, unfortunately, misses out due to injury. She was unlikely to be available until the backend of the tournament and with limited match time and having to complete ten days managed isolation, it was a tough call, but we weren't prepared to take the risk," said Australia selector Shawn Flegler as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Molineux was also ruled out from the Women's Ashes as well due to same injury. Wellington has been called as a second legspinner alongside Alana King.

"Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option and has the potential to play an important role spinning the ball away from the bat. Leg-spin has been a big part of our success in recent years and while Alana King is currently doing that role for us, there's no reason we couldn't play both in the same team if conditions and match-ups suit," said Flegler.

Apart fromMolineux, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham had already been ruled out due to their respective long-term injuries.

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Rachael Haynes (vc), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington (ANI)

