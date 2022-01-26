Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech have been blessed with a baby boy. The former Indian cricketer made an announcement about the same on social media. Irfan Pathan and actor Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated the couple for the arrival of the baby.

Irfan Pathan

Many congratulations brother. I’m sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 25, 2022

Abhishekh Bachchan:

Many congratulations. 🤗❤️ — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) January 25, 2022

Congrats

Congratulations Yuvi Paji for baby boy❤💫 Also, *Respect our privacy* Le Paparazzi: pic.twitter.com/FEXDTmz5Zl — Rajneesh 🇮🇳 (@Rajneesh_16) January 25, 2022

Another one

Congratulations..👏👌👍🙏 — SONU KUMAR (@PurneaBihari) January 25, 2022

