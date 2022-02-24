Christchurch [New Zealand], February 24 (ANI): The matches at the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand can be allowed to go ahead with nine players in a team in order to keep the competition going if COVID-19 disrupts plans and plays spoilsport.

ICC's head of events Chris Tetley on Thursday confirmed certain plans if COVID-19 manages to disrupt plans for any team in the tournament.

"If it becomes necessary we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment. And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would allow two substitutes to play - non-batting, non-bowling - to enable a game to take place," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tetley as saying.

"We'll be asking teams to show maximum flexibility and we'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to fulfil our objective, which is to get the games on," he added.

The Women's World Cup will be played from March 4-April 3 in New Zealand. The White Ferns will lock horns against West Indies in the tournament opener in Mount Maunganui.

Currently, New Zealand is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and more than 6000 cases were reported on Thursday. (ANI)

