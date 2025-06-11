New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Women's ODI World Cup is not far away but host BCCI is yet to form the local organising committee responsible for the smooth conduct of the ICC event.

The formation of the LOC formation was on the agenda in the BCCI Apex Council meeting held in March but no decision was taken at that time.

Earlier this month, the ICC announced the partial schedule of the tournament to be played across five venues from September 30 to November 2. Colombo will be the neutral venue for the games involving Pakistan as per the agreed hybrid model by BCCI, PCB, ICC for all ICC events till 2027.

The BCCI top brass was busy with the conduct of the IPL till June 3 and with Apex Council expected to meet soon, the LOC could finally be formed.

"There is no deadline per se to form the LOC but it is always better if these things are done well in advance. In countries like England and Australia, you would normally see the LOC in place a year before the event and even the schedule is out well in advance so that the fans can plan.

"As far as the conduct of the tournament goes, the LOC is the main body responsible for sorting out the logistics for the participating teams. Needless to say, it has a massive role to play," a BCCI source told PTI.

India will be hosting a women's ICC event for the first time since 2016 when it last staged the T20 World Cup alongside the men's showpiece.

It is worth mentioning that there was a lot of dilly dallying over the announcement of schedule for the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup hosted by India. It was done at the 11th hour citing logistical issues.

The four Indian venues for the ODI Women's World Cup include Bengaluru, Guwahati, Vizag and Indore.

The last 50-over women's showpiece was staged in India back in 2013.

Despite the recently announced equal pay initiative by BCCI and the resources at its disposal over the past decade, the women's team has not delivered and is yet to win an ICC trophy.

