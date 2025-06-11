Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table: The stage is set for the second edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League. The showpiece tournament will be played from June 11 to June 28. The Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 edition will see 31 matches that will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Eight teams – Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Servotech Silliguri Strikers, Sobisco Smashers Malda, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Harbour Diamonds, Adamas Howrah Warriors and Murshidabad Kings – will fight with each other for the prestigious title. Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Franchises for Second Edition.

The 2024 edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League saw the grand finale between the Sobisco Smashers Malda and the Murshidabad Kings. Sadly, the championship match was washed out due to rain, and both franchises were declared the joint winners. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 points table with updated Net Run Rate (NRR) can scroll down below for all the latest information. On Which TV Channel Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch West Bengal Twenty20 Competition Season 2 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table

Pos Team M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Adamas Howrah Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Harbour Diamonds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Murshidabad Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Shrachi Rarh Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Sobisco Smashers Malda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Servotech Siliguri Strikers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 edition will follow a single round-robin format. Each team will play seven league-stage matches. The top four sides in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 standings will reach the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will then reach the finals of the second edition, where they will fight each other for the ultimate title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).