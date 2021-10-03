Gold Coast, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian women cricket team's one-off Test against Australia ended in a draw here on Sunday.

After India declared at 377 for 8 in their first innings, Australia scored 241 for nine declared in reply, giving the visitors a 136-run lead.

Shafali Verma then hit a fine half-century as India again declared their second innings at 135 for 3, setting Australia a target of 272 in 32 overs.

The hosts scored 36 for 2 in 15 overs before stumps were drawn for the final time in the four-day match.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 377 for 8 declared in 145 overs and 106/2 in 30 overs (Shafali Verma 52; Ashleigh Garder 1/14).

Australia Women: 241 for 9 declared in 96.4 overs (Ellyse Perry 68, Jhulan Goswami 2/33, Pooja Vastrakar 3/49) and 36 for 2 in 15 overs (Meg Lanning 17; Jhulan Goswami 1/8). PTI

