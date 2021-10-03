Having faced a setback against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders would be well aware that they do not have much time left to qualify for the playoffs as when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win match on Sunday, October 3. Currently placed fourth in the table with 10 points from 12 games, Kolkata Knight Riders need to win this and their remaining fixture against Rajasthan Royals on October 7 and subsequently hope that Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose at least one of their two matches in the league stage. KKR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 49

Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a disappointing season and hence, they find themselves right at the bottom of the table. For Kane Williamson and his men, walking out of the competition with wins under their belt would be a prerogative now. The captain of a Dream11 Fantasy Team fetches double points while a vice-captain multiplies the points x1.5 times, Let us take a look at the recommended picks for the captain's and vice-captain's slots in your Dream11 Fantasy Teams for the KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 match.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has been Kolkata's golden man in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The left-hander has solved KKR's problem of not scoring enough in the powerplay as he has fearlessly taken on the opposition bowlers, having scored 193 runs in the five matches he has played so far. He has also proved his worth with the ball as well, taking wickets and bowling well during the death. The right-arm bowler has taken three wickets so far. He has been a real find for the Kolkata Knight Riders and it would be be a good choice to choose him as captain in your fantasy team for this KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has silently has a decent season with the ball even when his side has struggled big time to challenge for the top four positions. The Afghanistan leg-spinner would once again be a very important player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this match and his ability to pick wickets consistently is something that makes him an ideal option for the vice-captain's slot in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

KKR vs SRH Likely Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert/Ben Cutting/Andre Russell/Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2021 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).