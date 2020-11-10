Sharjah [UAE], November 10 (ANI): After losing the Women's T20 Challenge finals by 16 runs against the Trailblazers, Supernovas' all-rounder Shashikala Siriwardene praised teammate Radha Yadav for her performance and said that the spinner has a huge career ahead of her.

Supernovas failed to chase down a target of 119 runs as the side was restricted to 102/7 in the allotted twenty overs, handing a win to Trailblazers by 16 runs. For Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored with a knock of 30 runs while for Trailblazers, Salma Khatun took three wickets while Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets.

This is the first time that Trailblazers won the Women's T20 Challenge. The other two titles were won by Supernovas in 2018 and 2019.

"Radha has been bowling really well, she is a huge performer, in the nets, she is a hard worker, she is very talented and she can execute under pressure. She is young and she has a huge career ahead of her," said Siriwardene during the post-match press conference.

"We knew we just have to take three-four good wickets, we were planning for that all the time, we just had to take crucial wickets at regular intervals, we came back well after few overs," she added.

Earlier, Trailblazers had posted a total of 118/8 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to a knock of 68 runs by Smriti Mandhana.

For Supernovas, Radha Yadav had taken five wickets and as a result, she became the first player to take a five-wicket haul in Women's T20 Challenge.

"The positive thing is that we are playing cricket and people can watch cricket. I must thank BCCI for this effort, I would like to thank everyone involved for making the Women's T20 Challenge a huge success. I had to prepare myself during the lockdown in Colombo, for me it's a big thing to be involved with these players having been retired from the game," said Siriwardene.

"Women's T20 Challenge is a huge platform, as Asians, we are looking for something like us, from this, women's cricket will be watched by people throughout the world, hopefully, it can make a huge impact for the girls," she added. (ANI)

