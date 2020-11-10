Lausanne [Switzerland], November 10 (ANI): The 2021 World Archery Para Championships, which were due to take place early next year, have been postponed until February 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governing body has announced.

Dubai will host the 2022 World Archery Para Championships at the Dubai Club for 'People of Determination'.

"The 2021 World Archery Para Championships have been postponed until 18-27 February 2022 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the World Archery said in an official statement.

"It means that championships for para archers will be held in consecutive years as the following edition, which is scheduled for Pilsen, the Czech Republic in 2023 and will act as the primary qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, remains unchanged," the statement further read.

Earlier, the apex body had postponed the 2020 World Archery Field Championships scheduled to be held in Yankton, USA until 2022. (ANI)

