As many as three New South Wales batsmen - Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott – scored centuries against Tasmania in the on-going Sheffield Shield 2020-21. Mitchell Starc also looked set to cross the three-figure mark, but NSW Captain Peter Nevill declared the innings with the scoreboard reading 522/6. The decision left the southpaw dejected as he was caught throwing his bat and gloves in anger at the dugout. Starc – who was batting at 86 – was just 14 runs away from his maiden First-Class Hundred, but Nevill had different plans as he decided to call the left-handed batsman back. Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc Involve in a Relay Catch to Dismiss Virat Kohli.

Regarded as one of the best pacers in modern-day cricket, Starc is also a handy batsman lower down the order who has played several significant knocks for Australia. He came close to smash his maiden Test hundred against India in 2013 but fell prey to Ishant Sharma at 99. He looked disappointment then as well, but his reaction after going back at the score of 86 was just shocking. While going inside the changing area, the southpaw first threw his bat and then gloves. Have a look. Mitchell Starc Teases Adil Rashid With 'Mankading' Attempt.

Here's The Clip Of the Incidence!!

Peter Nevill declared while Mitch Starc was on 86*... The quick wasn't too happy! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/NQLTkh1L0w — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2020

Cricket is indeed a team game, and this is not the first time a batsman was called back when he was approaching the milestone. Even once, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was called back at the score of 194 by the then Indian skipper Rahul Dravid. Hence, Starc’s actions didn’t go down with fans as they slammed the Aussie star.

Meanwhile, New South Wales are firmly on command as they piled up a mountain of 522-6 after getting bundled out for 64 runs in the first innings. Hence, Matthew Wade’s Tasmania need 348 runs in the last innings to win the game. With the Adelaide deteriorating with each passing day, Tasmania have a tough job in hand.

