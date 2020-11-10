Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final. MI skipper Rohit Sharma speaks about the game plan ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 final match which will take place on November 10, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Hitman will definitely eye on making Mumbai Indians champion for the 5th time and second in a row. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 final Mumbai Indians posted a video where Rohit Sharma speaks about how the men in blue prepare and practice as per the condition. Ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Clash, Here’s a Look at Mumbai Indians’ History in Indian Premier League Finals.

Rohit Sharma will also look forward to putting up a great show from the bat, especially after scoring 4 and 0 respectively in his last two games. A good inning here will boost himself with confidence ahead of India's tour of Australia. Mumbai Indians reached final by defeating Delhi Capitals in their previous game which was IPL season 13 Qualifier 1. MI won that game by 57 runs after posting a target of 201 runs. Shreyas Iyer and his men made it to the final by winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs after posting a target of 190 runs. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Predictions: 3 Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Will Successfully Defend Their Indian Premier League Title.

Rohit Sharma Says Keep Ticking Little Boxes

Mumbai Indians have world-class players like Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and many others which put them strongly on the card against Delhi Capitals. Also, MI has defeated DC in all three matches of IPL 2020. However, we cannot take DC lightly as this is the first time they made it to final and will give their best to win maiden IPL trophy.

