New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Indian men's boxing squad has left for Belgrade on Wednesday to participate in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Boxing Championships 2021 in Serbia.

The AIBA men's World Boxing Championship is slated to begin on October 24. Earlier this month, the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) elite men's national camp took place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS) in Patiala.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Scripts MAJOR Records for Liverpool After a Brace Against Atletico Madrid in UCL 2021-22 (Watch Goal Highlights).

"Men #Boxing Boxing glove boxing love squad leaves for the #WorldChampionships 2021 to be held in Belgrade, Serbia Flag of Serbia from 24th Oct. Our best wishes to #TeamIndia" tweeted SAI Media.

"Men squad left for Belgrade, Serbia earlier today for AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2021 which is slated to start from October 24 Fire. We wish the team all the very best," tweeted the BFI.

Also Read | Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of Round 1 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

On Tuesday, AIBA had announced that the official gloves of the World Championships will be now white in colour replacing the red and blue ones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)