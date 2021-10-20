Namibia will take on Netherlands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with both sides looking to secure their first win of the tournament. While the Dutch were no match against the Irish, Sri Lanka brought their top game to the fore against the Namibians. Batting is a challenge for both these nations and the pitch at the stadium has assisted the bowlers off late which means we could well have a low-scoring game on the cards. Although Netherlands are ranked above Namibia in the rankings, they will be cautious of the fact that the African nation has had a string of good results before the main event. Namibia versus Netherlands will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 3:30 PM. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Max O’Dowd scored a patient fifty against Ireland in the opener but the top-order batsman had no one for support. Star player Ryan ten Doeschate went for a first-ball duck and the veteran player must find form against Namibia should the Dutch look for a good score. Former South African international, Roelof Van de Merwe is the leader of the Netherlands bowling unit but did not have the best of games against Ireland.

Namibia folded for a paltry 96 against Sri Lanka with just three players getting in double figures. They struggled against the slow bowlers and the Dutch could deploy similar tactics today. A total of eight bowlers were used by skipper Gerhard Erasmus in the previous game which points towards a bit of imbalance and surely his premium pacers need to have a proper go at the Dutchmen today. Netherlands will be massively disappointed if they fail to beat Namibia as they look the more balanced outfit of the two sides. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game.

When is Namibia vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Namibia vs Netherlands clash in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Namibia vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Namibia vs Netherlands match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Namibia vs Netherlands match online.

