Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India :

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer in History of ODI Cricket World Cup, Overtakes Ricky Ponting During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final.

Rohit Sharma c Head b Maxwell 47

Shubman Gill c Zampa b Starc 4

Also Read | India vs Australia CWC Final: Google India Shares Similarities Between 2003 and 2023 World Cup Finals.

Virat Kohli b Cummins 54

Shreyas Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4

KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66

Ravindra Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9

Suryakumar Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 18

Mohammed Shami c Inglis b Starc 6

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1

Kuldeep Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) 10

Mohammed Siraj not out 9

Extras: (LB-3, W-9) 12

Total: (All out in 50 overs) 240

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-76, 3-81, 4-148, 5-178, 6-203, 7-211, 8-214, 9-226, 10-240

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-3, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-60-2, Glenn Maxwell 6-0-35-1, Pat Cummins 10-0-34-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-44-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-5-0, Travis Head 2-0-4-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)