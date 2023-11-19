Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday.
India :
Rohit Sharma c Head b Maxwell 47
Shubman Gill c Zampa b Starc 4
Virat Kohli b Cummins 54
Shreyas Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4
KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66
Ravindra Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9
Suryakumar Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 18
Mohammed Shami c Inglis b Starc 6
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1
Kuldeep Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) 10
Mohammed Siraj not out 9
Extras: (LB-3, W-9) 12
Total: (All out in 50 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-76, 3-81, 4-148, 5-178, 6-203, 7-211, 8-214, 9-226, 10-240
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-55-3, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-60-2, Glenn Maxwell 6-0-35-1, Pat Cummins 10-0-34-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-44-1, Mitchell Marsh 2-0-5-0, Travis Head 2-0-4-0. MORE
