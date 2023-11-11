Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup contest between England and Pakistan here on Saturday.

England innings

Also Read | India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Dawid Malan c Mohammad Rizwan b Iftikhar Ahmed 31

Jonny Bairstow c Agha Salman b Haris Rauf 59

Also Read | Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Joe Root c Shadab Khan b Shaheen Shah Afridi 60

Ben Stokes b Shaheen Shah Afridi 84

Jos Buttler (c) run out (Haris Rauf) 27

Harry Brook c Shaheen Shah Afridi b Haris Rauf 30

Moeen Ali b Haris Rauf 8

Chris Woakes not out 4

David Willey c Iftikhar Ahmed b Mohammad Wasim 15

Gus Atkinson b Mohammad Wasim 0

Adil Rashid not out 0

Extras: (b 5, lb 2, w 12) 19

Total: (For nine wickets in 50 overs) 337

Fall of wickets: 82-1, 108-2, 240-3, 257-4, 302-5, 308-6, 317-7, 336-8, 336-9.

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-1-72-2, Haris Rauf 10-0-64-3, Iftikhar Ahmed 7-0-38-1, Mohammad Wasim 10-0-74-2, Shadab Khan 10-0-57-0, Agha Salman 3-0-25-0. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)