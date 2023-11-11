Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming Online: Al-Nassr are in hot pursuit of Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League with 28 points from 12 games and next face Al-Wehda in an away tie. The club heads into the game on the back of a 2-3 win in the AFC Champions League against Al-Duhail with Anderson Talisca, the star of the show with a hat-trick. In the league, the team is on a fine run with four wins in their last five matches. Opponents Al-Wehda on the other hand are eighth and ended their four-game winless streak with a much-needed victory over Al-Hazm in the last match. Al-Wehda versus Al-Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Alaa Al-Hajji is suspended for the tie for Al-Wehda and they will likely opt for a midfield pairing of Faycal Fajr and Hazza Al-Ghamdi. Odion Ighalo will lead the attack as the lone striker with Anselmo as the playmaker behind him. Craig Goodwin on the wings will be tasked with running behind the opposition backline and try and create openings.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action for Al-Nassr after missing the last game out. Anderson Talisca will be behind as the attacking forward with Sadio Mane and Abdulrahman Ghareeb as the wingers. Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana keep things tidy in midfield with the back four being led by Aymeric Laporte. Cristiano Ronaldo Unties Injured Teammate's Shoelaces Directly With His Mouth During Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

When is Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, November 11. The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Abha match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Wehda will sit back and absorb the pressure from Al-Nassr but the visitors should secure an easy 0-2 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).