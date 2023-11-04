Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand:

Devon Conway c Mohammad Rizwan b Hasan Ali 35

Rachin Ravindra c Saud Shakeel b Mohammad Wasim 108

Kane Williamson c Fakhar Zaman b Iftikhar Ahmed 95

Daryl Mitchell b Haris Rauf 29

Mark Chapman b Mohammad Wasim 39

Glenn Phillips b Mohammad Wasim 41

Mitchell Santner not out 26

Tom Latham not out 2

Extras: (LB-8, NB-1, W-17) 26

Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 overs) 401

Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-248, 3-261, 4-318, 5-345, 6-388

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-0-90-0, Hasan Ali 10-0-82-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 8-0-55-1, Haris Rauf 10-0-85-1, Mohammad Wasim 10-0-60-3, Agha Salman 2-0-21-0. MORE

