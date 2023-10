Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa here on Friday.

Pakistan Innings:

Abdullah Shafique c Ngidi b Jansen 9

Imam-ul-Haq c Klaasen b Jansen 12

Babar Azam c De Kock b Shamsi 50

Mohammad Rizwan c De Kock b Coetzee 31

Iftikhar Ahmed c Klaasen b Shamsi 21

Saud Shakeel c De Kock b Shamsi 52

Shadab Khan c Maharaj b Coetzee 43

Mohammad Nawaz c Miller b Jansen 24

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Maharaj b Shamsi 2

Mohammad Wasim c De Kock b Ngidi 7

Haris Rauf not out 0

Extras (B-4, NB-4, W-11) 19

Total (All Out in 46.4 overs) 270

Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-38, 3-86, 4-129, 5-141, 6-225, 7-240, 8-259, 9-268.

Bowling: Marco Jansen 9-1-43-3, Lungi Ngidi 7.4-0-45-1, Aiden Markram 4-0-20-0, Keshav Maharaj 9-0-56-0, Gerald Coetzee 7-0-42-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 10-0-60-4. (MORE) PTI

