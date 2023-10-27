India's medal tally continued to increase at the Para Asian Games 2023 with the nation's current medal haul reaching 99. With a total of 25 gold medals in the bag, India have moved to the sixth place on the Asian Para Games 2023 medal tally. China continued to occupy the top spot in this medal table with a total of 492 medals, including 195 gold, 159 silver and 138 bronze. Japan, Iran and the Republic of Korea follow China and complete the top five. After some incredible actions and breathtaking performances displayed at the recently finished Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, it is time for the Asian Para Games 2023. The Asian Para Games, also known as Para Asiad, is a multi-sport event regulated by the Asian Paralympic Committee that's held every four years after every Asian Games for athletes with physical disabilities. The 4th Asian Para Games is being hosted by the same city that hosted the Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou between October 22 and 28. The opening ceremony of the 2022 Asian Para Games took place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China. Asian Para Games 2023 Officially Opens in Hangzhou With Grand Opening Ceremony.

The Asian Para Games are to feature 566 gold medal events in 22 sports (in 24 disciplines) which were split into many events, including Para Taekwondo, Para Canoe and Go which were included for the first time in the games' programme. Absent from the previous edition, Blind Football and Rowing which were not featured at the 2018 edition will return. The organizing committee chose to drop the bowling events held at the 3 previous editions due a lack of possible venues. In this edition, 438 of 566 events held during the 2020 Summer Paralympics program were also scheduled to be held.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 195 159 138 492 2 Japan 39 43 56 138 3 Islamic Republic of Iran 39 39 47 114 4 Republic of Korea 28 30 37 95 5 Indonesia 26 21 32 79 6 India 25 29 45 99 7 Thailand 25 22 48 95 8 Uzbekistan 24 23 25 72 9 Kazakhstan 8 12 21 41 10 Hong Kong, China 7 15 22 44

43 National Paralympic Committees who are members of the Asian Paralympic Committee were expected to compete. North Korea withdrew from the games after the Asian Paralympic Committee refused to allow it to use their national symbols in compliance with sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In the 2018 edition in Jakarta, China led the medal tally for the third consecutive time. North Korea and South Korea marched under the Korean Unification Flag at the opening ceremony and for the first time competed as a unified team in some events. In addition, Philippines and Kuwait won their first ever Asian Para Games gold medals, while Laos and East Timor won their first ever Asian Para Games medals including their first gold medals. There were 16 world, 63 Asian and 246 Asian Para Games records broken during the 2018 Asian Para Games.

